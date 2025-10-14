Ekman-Larsson has three points, Leafs down Preds

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Oliver Ekman-Larsson and John Tavares each had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game slide by downing the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews had a pair of goals, including one into an empty net, while Jake McCabe and Bobby McMann provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (1-2-0). Cayden Primeau made 27 saves. William Nylander added another empty-netter to go along with two assists. Matthew Knies had three helpers.

Nick Perbix, with a goal and an assist, Michael McCarron, Erik Haula and Roman Josi replied for Nashville (2-0-1). Justus Annunen stopped 22 shots in battle of backup netminders.

Plucked off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week with Joseph Woll away from the Leafs due to a family matter, Primeau registered his first NHL victory since Nov. 27, 2024, with the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto was coming off Monday afternoon’s 3-2 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings, while Nashville picked up a 4-1 matinee victory over the Senators in Ottawa.

Tied 2-2 in Tuesday’s second period, the Leafs pushed ahead when Tavares scored his first goal of the season by banging home a loose puck after a pretty give-and-go between Nylander and Ekman-Larsson.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Anthony Stolarz started Toronto’s first three games in net — an opening-night victory over Montreal followed by back-to-back losses to Detroit.

Predators: Head coach Andrew Brunette’s group is off to a much better start in 2025-26 after beginning last season with five straight regulation losses before finally picking up their first victory.

KEY MOMENT

Toronto head coach Craig Berube called a timeout after Nashville scored goals 44 seconds apart in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit. Tavares restored the lead just under five minutes later before McMann made it 4-2 through 40 minutes.

KEY STAT

Leafs rookie Easton Cowan picked up an assist on Matthews’ goal that made it 5-2 for the winger’s first NHL point.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Leafs: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2025.