Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen crash car into tree in the Hamptons

Send this page to someone via email

Alec Baldwin said he and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a collision after he crashed the car he was driving into a tree in the Hamptons on Monday.

In a video posted to Instagram, Alec, 67, said he was driving with his brother in his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s Range Rover in East Hampton, N.Y., when a large garbage truck caused him to veer off the road and hit “a big, fat tree.”

“This morning, I was in a car accident. A guy cut me off in a truck, a big garbage truck the size of a whale,” Alec said in the video. “It must have been something commercial, taking away material from a construction site. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree. It crushed my wife’s car…. It’s all fine. I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 30 Rock actor thanked the East Hampton Police Department “for coming to my aid,” and specifically shouted out an officer named Gerken, whom he called a “lovely guy.”

“My wife’s car is pretty smashed up. Big tree, big, fat tree,” Alec repeated before speaking about how proud he is of his wife for competing on Dancing with the Stars following her recent elimination.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I’m still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything and I’m very proud of you.”

Hilaria also addressed concerns after Alec’s car crash and shared an update on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for checking in. Alec is ok. Be safe to all of you.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Hey, I’m getting a lot of messages about the accident that Alec was in today, the car accident and I just want you to know he’s OK, Stephen is OK, everybody is OK,” she said. “No one was hurt and that’s the most important thing. So I love you and thank you, thank you, thank you for caring.”

Stephen’s representative confirmed that he is well following the incident.

“Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured,” his rep told E! News in a statement. “He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

Alec and Stephen, 59, were in the Hamptons for the International Film Festival over the weekend to promote their One Bad Movie podcast series, hosted by Stephen. Alec also serves as a co-chair on the board executive committee for the Hamptons International Film Festival.