Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Alberta teachers, province set to meet for first time since strike began last week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2025 6:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta teachers and province head back to the bargaining table'
Alberta teachers and province head back to the bargaining table
WATCH: Alberta teachers and province head back to the bargaining table.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing Alberta teachers and the provincial government’s bargaining committee are set to meet today for the first time since a provincewide strike began Oct. 6.

The strike, entering its sixth day, has kept some 740,000 students across 2,500 schools out of classrooms.

Finance Minister Nate Horner said last week the province had received a new proposal from the Alberta Teachers’ Association, which represents the 51,000 teachers.

Horner said the union’s proposal was complex and the two sides wouldn’t meet until after the long weekend to give the government’s bargaining team time to review the deal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Neither side has shared details about the new proposal, though the union has said it wants the province to commit to hiring more teachers than it promised before.

The last offer on the table, overwhelmingly rejected in a vote by teachers late last month, included a 12 per cent pay raise over four years and a promise to hire 3,000 more teachers to address class sizes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Alberta parents eager for bargaining negotiations to resume Tuesday'
Alberta parents eager for bargaining negotiations to resume Tuesday
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices