Humber Polytechnic to proceed with layoffs after voluntary exit program falls short

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Humber Polytechnic says it will move ahead with layoffs after a voluntary employee exit program failed to fully address its projected budget shortfall.

In a statement, the college said it had introduced a Voluntary Employee Exit Program (VEEP) earlier this year in an effort to reduce costs amid mounting financial pressures.

While the program saw strong participation, Humber said it “did not fully address the projected fiscal gap for 2026–27,” meaning further workforce reductions were necessary.

Employees had until March 9 to indicate their interest but noted that they “must still proceed with involuntary employee reductions.”

The college described the situation as “an exceptionally difficult time,” adding it would offer support to affected employees.

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The move comes as post-secondary institutions across Ontario face growing financial strain, driven in part by declining international student revenue, rising operational costs and a prolonged freeze on domestic tuition.

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In a letter to the Humber community, president and CEO Ann Marie Vaughan said the institution continues to face “significant fiscal pressures” despite recent provincial funding.

“Unfortunately, we have arrived at the time when we must make more fundamental choices,” she wrote.

The voluntary exit program, which was open to all full-time staff including executives, was introduced in an effort to minimize involuntary job losses.

Humber said it would assess participation levels before determining whether further cuts were required but has now confirmed layoffs have taken place.

Several colleges, including Seneca and Algonquin, have announced campus closures, while others, such as Sheridan College, have suspended dozens of programs.

Other institutions have also reduced staffing levels.