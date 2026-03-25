Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Humber Polytechnic to proceed with layoffs after voluntary exit program falls short

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 25, 2026 5:20 pm
1 min read
Humber Polytechnic says layoffs have begun after a voluntary exit program failed to close a budget gap, as financial pressures mount across Ontario’s college sector. View image in full screen
Humber Polytechnic says layoffs have begun after a voluntary exit program failed to close a budget gap, as financial pressures mount across Ontario’s college sector. Cole Burston/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Humber Polytechnic says it will move ahead with layoffs after a voluntary employee exit program failed to fully address its projected budget shortfall.

In a statement, the college said it had introduced a Voluntary Employee Exit Program (VEEP) earlier this year in an effort to reduce costs amid mounting financial pressures.

While the program saw strong participation, Humber said it “did not fully address the projected fiscal gap for 2026–27,” meaning further workforce reductions were necessary.

Employees had until March 9 to indicate their interest but noted that they “must still proceed with involuntary employee reductions.”

The college described the situation as “an exceptionally difficult time,” adding it would offer support to affected employees.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The move comes as post-secondary institutions across Ontario face growing financial strain, driven in part by declining international student revenue, rising operational costs and a prolonged freeze on domestic tuition.

Story continues below advertisement

In a letter to the Humber community, president and CEO Ann Marie Vaughan said the institution continues to face “significant fiscal pressures” despite recent provincial funding.

“Unfortunately, we have arrived at the time when we must make more fundamental choices,” she wrote.

Click to play video: 'Calandra says ‘significant change’ coming to Ontario school boards'
Calandra says ‘significant change’ coming to Ontario school boards

The voluntary exit program, which was open to all full-time staff including executives, was introduced in an effort to minimize involuntary job losses.

Humber said it would assess participation levels before determining whether further cuts were required but has now confirmed layoffs have taken place.

Several colleges, including Seneca and Algonquin, have announced campus closures, while others, such as Sheridan College, have suspended dozens of programs.

Other institutions have also reduced staffing levels.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices