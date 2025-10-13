SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Appleton, Talbot lead Red Wings over Maple Leafs

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2025 4:47 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Mason Appleton scored the winner with 44.1 seconds left in regulation and Cam Talbot made 39 saves as the Detroit Red Wings survived a blown two-goal lead in the third period to top the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday afternoon.

Dylan Larkin and James van Riemsdyk had the other goals for Detroit (2-1-0).

Matthew Knies, with a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok replied for Toronto (1-2-0). Anthony Stolarz stopped 12 shots.

The Wings also downed the Leafs 6-3 on Saturday in a game that saw Toronto go up 2-0 early before the home side roared back and then added two late empty-net goals.

Detroit opened Monday’s scoring late in a sloppy first period when Larkin dug the puck out of a crowd and roofed a backhand on Stolarz just as a 5-on-3 power play expired. Van Riemsdyk then made it 2-0 early in the third on a partial breakaway, but Knies and Jarnkrok got Toronto back even before Appleton’s late heroics.

Fans at Scotiabank Arena were encouraged to stick around after the final buzzer to watch Game 2 of the American League Championship Series — happening just down the street at Rogers Centre — between the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners on the videoboard above centre ice.

Takeaways

Leafs: Rookie winger Easton Cowan made his NHL debut. The 20-year-old from Mount Brydges, Ont., was selected 28th overall at the 2023 draft and is viewed as the organization’s top prospect.

Wings: Head coach Todd McLellan’s harsh words following Thursday’s 5-1 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens to open the schedule had the desired result after picking up back-to-back victories over last season’s Atlantic Division champion.

Key moment

Appleton scored the winner with under a minute to go after getting robbed by Stolarz earlier in the shift.

Key stat

Detroit winger Patrick Kane needs two points to tie former Toronto captain Mats Sundin for 31st place on the NHL’s all-time list at 1,349.

Up next

Leafs: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Wings: Host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

