SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Yesavage gets start for Jays in Game 2 of ALCS

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2025 6:02 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Trey Yesavage will take the mound this evening for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 after beating the Blue Jays 3-1 in last night’s Game 1.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays spending boost ‘massively overstated’: sports economist'
Toronto Blue Jays spending boost ‘massively overstated’: sports economist
Story continues below advertisement

Yesavage was electric in his post-season debut on Oct. 5, striking out 11 Yankees over 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball as Toronto went on to beat New York 13-7 in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

MVP candidate Cal Raleigh hit a home run for the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS and Jorge Polanco had two RBIs.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer led off the game with a solo shot to deep right field.

Trending Now

Toronto outfielder Nathan Lukes was pulled from the game with a right knee contusion after he deflected a pitch off his bat and into his leg. X-rays came back negative for a fracture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices