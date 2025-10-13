Yesavage gets start for Jays in Game 2 of ALCS

TORONTO – Trey Yesavage will take the mound this evening for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 after beating the Blue Jays 3-1 in last night’s Game 1.
Yesavage was electric in his post-season debut on Oct. 5, striking out 11 Yankees over 5 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball as Toronto went on to beat New York 13-7 in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.
Get daily National news
MVP candidate Cal Raleigh hit a home run for the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS and Jorge Polanco had two RBIs.
Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer led off the game with a solo shot to deep right field.
Toronto outfielder Nathan Lukes was pulled from the game with a right knee contusion after he deflected a pitch off his bat and into his leg. X-rays came back negative for a fracture.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.
Comments