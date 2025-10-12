Raptors hold off Wizards for pre-season win

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WASHINGTON – Olivier Sarr scored the game-winning layup as time expired to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 113-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in NBA pre-season action.

Immanuel Quickley led the way with 18 points while RJ Barrett added 15 and Scottie Barnes had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors (3-1), who won their third in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

CJ McCollum paced Washington (0-1) with 19 points.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With the Raptors ahead 111-104 and 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Wizards went on an 8-0 run capped by a pair of free throws from Will Riley of Kitchener, Ont., to take the lead with 0.8 seconds left.

However, Jared Rhoden found Olivier Sarr with an inbound pass for the alley oop layup to win the game.

Toronto will next visit the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.