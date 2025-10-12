Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley under control

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire at Lake George in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has been brought under control, two weeks after it erupted and was kept ablaze due to dry and windy conditions.

The province’s Department of Natural Resources provided the update on Saturday evening, saying the Lake George wildfire was responding well to suppression efforts.

“It is not expected to grow beyond the current estimated 288 hectares,” the department said in a statement. “We anticipate extinguishing it before winter conditions arrive. No structures were damaged.”

Those previously evacuated due to the fire were able to return home last week, with the province saying they are eligible for financial support for the time spent out of their homes.

The municipality of the County of Kings said it’s working with the provincial government to ensure evacuees receiving that support can collect their cheques locally, though the Kings County Regional Emergency Management Organization noted the cheques are not expected to be available until Oct. 17 at the earliest.

At its height prior to residents’ return, about 350 civic addresses had been in the evacuation zone near Aylesford, N.S.

Fire crews have been receiving assistance by planes from the Northwest Territories and Newfoundland and Labrador, with two helicopters also being utilized. About 18 pieces of heavy equipment were also being used to build fire breaks.