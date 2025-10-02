Menu

Canada

Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley remains out of control in dry conditions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 11:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More evacuations in Nova Scotia’s Kings County, province extends wildfire season'
More evacuations in Nova Scotia’s Kings County, province extends wildfire season
An out-of-control wildfire is still burning in Kings County, with officials saying the blaze has nearly doubled in size since yesterday. As Mitchell Bailey reports, a mandatory evacuation order was extended further.
A wildfire at Lake George in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley remains out of control as firefighters battle dry and windy conditions.

The Department of Natural Resources says the size of the fire, estimated at 245 hectares, is now slightly smaller than previously reported because officials got a more accurate measurement.

Dan Stovel with the Municipality of the County of Kings says 353 civic addresses have been evacuated to date, including around 79 permanent addresses.

Stovel says there have been no reports of damage to any structures.

He says about 145 people have registered with the Canadian Red Cross at a shelter in New Minas, N.S., although only two people stayed overnight.

Forty-three firefighters are being assisted by four planes from the Northwest Territories, two from Newfoundland, two helicopters, and 18 pieces of heavy equipment used to build fire breaks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

