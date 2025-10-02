Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley remains out of control in dry conditions

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire at Lake George in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley remains out of control as firefighters battle dry and windy conditions.

The Department of Natural Resources says the size of the fire, estimated at 245 hectares, is now slightly smaller than previously reported because officials got a more accurate measurement.

Dan Stovel with the Municipality of the County of Kings says 353 civic addresses have been evacuated to date, including around 79 permanent addresses.

Stovel says there have been no reports of damage to any structures.

He says about 145 people have registered with the Canadian Red Cross at a shelter in New Minas, N.S., although only two people stayed overnight.

Forty-three firefighters are being assisted by four planes from the Northwest Territories, two from Newfoundland, two helicopters, and 18 pieces of heavy equipment used to build fire breaks.