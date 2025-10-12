Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim count in Yaletown stabbings rises to 7 as suspect images released

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 12, 2025 2:19 pm
1 min read
A suspect in a series of stabbings in Yaletown is pictured in images released by Vancouver Police. View image in full screen
A suspect in a series of stabbings in Yaletown is pictured in images released by Vancouver Police. Vancouver Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police are releasing images of a suspect connected to a series of multiple stabbings that occurred along the city’s iconic Yaletown seawall on Friday.

The images were published as police say four more people have come forward with injuries from the incidents.

Police said they received 911 calls just after 7:30 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been injured along the seawall near David Lam Park, in the shadow of towering condo buildings.

Three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police responded.

On Sunday, police said four additional victims had come forward including another stabbing victim, a person who alleges they were physically assaulted, and two others who authorities say were not physically injured.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victims, according to police, are five men and two women, ranging in age from 23 to 59.

Story continues below advertisement

“There may be additional victims who we don’t know about, or witnesses who have important information that could help solve this case,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Addison said the assaults are still believed to be unprovoked and that the suspect remains at large.

The suspect is believed to be a woman in her 20s or 30s with long, dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing an oversized black leather jacket, black pants, and possibly a leopard-print shirt or scarf.

Trending Now

The released images appear to show the woman as described and police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman or has information to contact the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

with files from Global News’ Amy Judd

Click to play video: 'Vancouver claims 23-year low in violent crime'
Vancouver claims 23-year low in violent crime
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices