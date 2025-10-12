Victim count in Yaletown stabbings rises to 7 as suspect images released

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are releasing images of a suspect connected to a series of multiple stabbings that occurred along the city’s iconic Yaletown seawall on Friday.

The images were published as police say four more people have come forward with injuries from the incidents.

Police said they received 911 calls just after 7:30 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been injured along the seawall near David Lam Park, in the shadow of towering condo buildings.

Three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police responded.

On Sunday, police said four additional victims had come forward including another stabbing victim, a person who alleges they were physically assaulted, and two others who authorities say were not physically injured.

The victims, according to police, are five men and two women, ranging in age from 23 to 59.

“There may be additional victims who we don’t know about, or witnesses who have important information that could help solve this case,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Addison said the assaults are still believed to be unprovoked and that the suspect remains at large.

The suspect is believed to be a woman in her 20s or 30s with long, dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing an oversized black leather jacket, black pants, and possibly a leopard-print shirt or scarf.

The released images appear to show the woman as described and police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman or has information to contact the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

—with files from Global News’ Amy Judd