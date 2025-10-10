Raptors rally to sink Celtics 107-105

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors, who trailed 63-42 at halftime and watched the visiting Boston Celtics close the second quarter on a 20-3 run, pulled off an entertaining pre-season comeback on Friday with a 107-105 decision.

Jonathan Mogbo’s buzzer beater finished off an 18-2 Raptors run to record the thrilling NBA victory.

The teams were tied 103-103 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Wendell Moore Jr. scored a layup for the Celtics to make it a two-point game. David Roddy of the Raptors tied it at 105-105 with a layup of his own six seconds later.

Story continues below advertisement

Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 22 points and six rebounds, while Chucky Hepburn had 13 points and eight assists.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Chris Boucher and Payton Pritchard each scored 19 points for the Celtics, while Anfernee Simons had 18. Boucher led on the boards with nine rebounds.

The Raptors shot 43.1 per cent from the field, while the Celtics shot 45.7 per cen.

The Celtics outrebounded the hosts 54-34, including a 35-19 edge on the defensive boards.

The Celtics had more turnovers (28-18), more points in the paint (52-40) and more personal fouls (25-24).

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers in pre-season action on Sunday.

Raptors: Visit the Washington Wizards in pre-season action on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.