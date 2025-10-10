SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors rally to sink Celtics 107-105

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2025 9:53 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors, who trailed 63-42 at halftime and watched the visiting Boston Celtics close the second quarter on a 20-3 run, pulled off an entertaining pre-season comeback on Friday with a 107-105 decision.

Jonathan Mogbo’s buzzer beater finished off an 18-2 Raptors run to record the thrilling NBA victory.

The teams were tied 103-103 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Wendell Moore Jr. scored a layup for the Celtics to make it a two-point game. David Roddy of the Raptors tied it at 105-105 with a layup of his own six seconds later.

Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 22 points and six rebounds, while Chucky Hepburn had 13 points and eight assists.

Chris Boucher and Payton Pritchard each scored 19 points for the Celtics, while Anfernee Simons had 18. Boucher led on the boards with nine rebounds.

The Raptors shot 43.1 per cent from the field, while the Celtics shot 45.7 per cen.

The Celtics outrebounded the hosts 54-34, including a 35-19 edge on the defensive boards.

The Celtics had more turnovers (28-18), more points in the paint (52-40) and more personal fouls (25-24).

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers in pre-season action on Sunday.

Raptors: Visit the Washington Wizards in pre-season action on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

