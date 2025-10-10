Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

University student Quentin Carlson makes his political debut on Lethbridge mayoral ballot

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 6:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quentin Carlson: A university student makes his Lethbridge debut on the mayoral ballot'
Quentin Carlson: A university student makes his Lethbridge debut on the mayoral ballot
A University of Lethbridge neuroscience student has put his name forward as a candidate in Lethbridge's mayoral race. As Justin Sibbet reports, Quentin Carlson is using this platform to introduce himself to the city.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quentin Carlson has called Lethbridge home since he was eight years old. Currently he works as a security guard while balancing his education at the University of Lethbridge.

As if the workload of a neuroscience student wasn’t enough, Carlson is also running for mayor ahead of the Oct. 20 election.

“I am young, but I am ready to lead,” said Carlson.

He entered the race as a relative unknown, having no real political experience under his belt.

However, he says that brings an advantage, as he believes he can better resonate with voters.

“I’m coming with a younger, fresher voice. I’m in the heart of the city, I’m young, I’m not incredibly wealthy — I don’t come from means.

“So I absolutely represent the voices of the younger members of our city and the working class.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So I absolutely represent the voices of the younger members of our city and the working class."
Story continues below advertisement

He wasn’t even planning to run in this election, but a limited choice on the ballot made him reconsider.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Originally, I was planning on running for council in the next election. About a month ago, I was looking into who was running this time and saw that there weren’t many,” he said.

“So, I though, first of all that’s not how democracy works. We need voices in this race to ensure we get true representation. Second of all, it’s a great opportunity to introduce myself to Lethbridge.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So, I though, first of all that's not how democracy works. We need voices in this race to ensure we get true representation. Second of all, it's a great opportunity to introduce myself to Lethbridge."

If elected, Carlson says he would establish public town halls to meet with residents more frequently. These, according to him, would change locations each time to give residents all over the city a chance to chat with his office and council.

“Getting that up and ready (as soon as possible) so that Lethbridge has a voice at city hall,” he said.

But when it comes to his biggest concern, it’s all about the dollars.

“(Affordability) does feed into the other issues, such as crime. That would be my major focus — affordability, reducing prices where we can with the city.”

However, he remained realistic when discussing taxes.

“With inflation as it is, every year we don’t even increase taxes, those tax dollars go less far. So, I don’t think it’s realistic to promise lower taxes — but I will promise a review of those taxes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carlson has also affirmed his desire to keep Alberta within a united Canada. He also plans to be honest and transparent with residents during his tenure, if elected.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 20.

Global News is featuring all four mayoral candidates before election day on Oct. 20.

To see more on candidate Blaine Hyggen, visit this postTo see more on candidate Ryan Mennie, visit this postInterview with candidate Michael Petrakis will come soon. 

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices