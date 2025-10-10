University student Quentin Carlson makes his political debut on Lethbridge mayoral ballot

Send this page to someone via email

Quentin Carlson has called Lethbridge home since he was eight years old. Currently he works as a security guard while balancing his education at the University of Lethbridge.

As if the workload of a neuroscience student wasn’t enough, Carlson is also running for mayor ahead of the Oct. 20 election.

“I am young, but I am ready to lead,” said Carlson.

He entered the race as a relative unknown, having no real political experience under his belt.

However, he says that brings an advantage, as he believes he can better resonate with voters.

“I’m coming with a younger, fresher voice. I’m in the heart of the city, I’m young, I’m not incredibly wealthy — I don’t come from means.

"So I absolutely represent the voices of the younger members of our city and the working class."

He wasn’t even planning to run in this election, but a limited choice on the ballot made him reconsider.

“Originally, I was planning on running for council in the next election. About a month ago, I was looking into who was running this time and saw that there weren’t many,” he said.

"So, I though, first of all that's not how democracy works. We need voices in this race to ensure we get true representation. Second of all, it's a great opportunity to introduce myself to Lethbridge."

If elected, Carlson says he would establish public town halls to meet with residents more frequently. These, according to him, would change locations each time to give residents all over the city a chance to chat with his office and council.

“Getting that up and ready (as soon as possible) so that Lethbridge has a voice at city hall,” he said.

But when it comes to his biggest concern, it’s all about the dollars.

“(Affordability) does feed into the other issues, such as crime. That would be my major focus — affordability, reducing prices where we can with the city.”

However, he remained realistic when discussing taxes.

“With inflation as it is, every year we don’t even increase taxes, those tax dollars go less far. So, I don’t think it’s realistic to promise lower taxes — but I will promise a review of those taxes.”

Carlson has also affirmed his desire to keep Alberta within a united Canada. He also plans to be honest and transparent with residents during his tenure, if elected.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 20.

