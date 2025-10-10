Menu

Crime

Two teenagers charged with murder in shooting at Ginoogaming First Nation: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2025 5:47 pm
1 min read
Two teens have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Ginoogaming First Nation. The incident prompted a lockdown and renewed calls for action. View image in full screen
Two teens have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Ginoogaming First Nation. The incident prompted a lockdown and renewed calls for action. Spencer Colby/ CP
Provincial police say two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in a northern Ontario First Nation on Wednesday left one person dead and another injured.

Police say they were called to the scene at Echum Drive in Ginoogaming First Nation around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired, and officers found one person dead and another hurt.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OPP issued a two-day shelter-in-place order as officers searched for two armed suspects, with all schools in the area closed and residents advised to stay indoors.

Police now say two teenagers from Brampton, Ont., aged 15 and 18, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 51 First Nation communities across northern Ontario, alleged Thursday that the shooting was drug-related, prompting leaders to re-declare a state of emergency related to the “escalating crisis” of illegal drugs and deaths in Ginoogaming.

Ginoogaming First Nation Chief Sheri Taylor said at a press conference Thursday that the federal and Ontario governments must immediately provide a service delivery model that would give more resources to Indigenous communities to address the drug crisis.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

