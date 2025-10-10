Two teenagers charged with murder in shooting at Ginoogaming First Nation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in a northern Ontario First Nation on Wednesday left one person dead and another injured.

Police say they were called to the scene at Echum Drive in Ginoogaming First Nation around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired, and officers found one person dead and another hurt.

OPP issued a two-day shelter-in-place order as officers searched for two armed suspects, with all schools in the area closed and residents advised to stay indoors.

Police now say two teenagers from Brampton, Ont., aged 15 and 18, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 51 First Nation communities across northern Ontario, alleged Thursday that the shooting was drug-related, prompting leaders to re-declare a state of emergency related to the “escalating crisis” of illegal drugs and deaths in Ginoogaming.

Ginoogaming First Nation Chief Sheri Taylor said at a press conference Thursday that the federal and Ontario governments must immediately provide a service delivery model that would give more resources to Indigenous communities to address the drug crisis.