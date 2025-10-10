Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. goalie coach faces historical sex offence charges

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 6:29 pm
1 min read
58-year-old Ronald Veit is facing charges of sexual interference, sexual exploitation and sexual assault View image in full screen
58-year-old Ronald Veit is facing charges of sexual interference, sexual exploitation and sexual assault. Veit Goalie School website
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Lower Mainland goalie coach is facing historical sex offence charges.

New Westminster police said 58-year-old Ronald Veit is facing charges of sexual interference, sexual exploitation and sexual assault. All three charges are related to incidents between 2008 and 2012.

Veit was recently working as the goalie coach for the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express.

“Upon learning of these charges, the organization immediately terminated Mr. Veit’s employment,” the team said in a statement posted to social media.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He is no longer affiliated with the Coquitlam Express in any capacity.

“While these charges are not related to his time with our organization, the safety and well-being of our players, families, and community remains our highest priority.

“These charges are new and were not detectable through a Criminal Record Check, which all staff members are required to submit.”

Story continues below advertisement

New Westminster police confirmed that Veit, a Surrey resident, has been released under a number of conditions, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 18 unless in the presence of their parent or guardian.

He must also not attend parks, community centres, schools or playgrounds, but is able to be at skating rinks and continue to coach hockey if there are other adults present.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices