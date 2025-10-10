B.C. goalie coach faces historical sex offence charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Lower Mainland goalie coach is facing historical sex offence charges.

New Westminster police said 58-year-old Ronald Veit is facing charges of sexual interference, sexual exploitation and sexual assault. All three charges are related to incidents between 2008 and 2012.

Veit was recently working as the goalie coach for the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express.

“Upon learning of these charges, the organization immediately terminated Mr. Veit’s employment,” the team said in a statement posted to social media.

“He is no longer affiliated with the Coquitlam Express in any capacity.

“While these charges are not related to his time with our organization, the safety and well-being of our players, families, and community remains our highest priority.

“These charges are new and were not detectable through a Criminal Record Check, which all staff members are required to submit.”

New Westminster police confirmed that Veit, a Surrey resident, has been released under a number of conditions, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 18 unless in the presence of their parent or guardian.

He must also not attend parks, community centres, schools or playgrounds, but is able to be at skating rinks and continue to coach hockey if there are other adults present.