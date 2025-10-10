Menu

Traffic

Downtown bike lane temporarily moving due to Valley Line LRT West construction

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 4:45 pm
1 min read
The bike lane on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, October 10, 2025. View image in full screen
The bike lane on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Global News
The bike lanes on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton are moving — temporarily — due to Valley Line LRT construction.

The switch to one block north is expected to take effect after the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The city said work will begin on or around Oct. 14 to install protected bike lanes along 103 Avenue, from 103 Street to 110 Street at Railtown Park Trail.

The work to move the lane is expected to take about three weeks, depending on the weather.

The bike lane on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, October 10, 2025. View image in full screen
The bike lane on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Global News

Once installation is complete, the city said the bike lanes on 102 Avenue will close and cyclist can begin using the lanes on 103 Avenue.

The 103 Avenue bike lanes will be integrated into the larger downtown cycle network, including bike signals, signs and pavement markings. The city will also post ongoing communication as well as wayfinding signage.

The bike lane on 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, October 10, 2025. View image in full screen
A poster notifies cyclists of the upcoming bike lane closure on 102 Avenue, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Global News

The 103 Avenue bike lanes are expected to be in place until the end of 2027. During this time, on-street parking will be limited on 103 Avenue, including changes to EPark zones.

To get to 103 Avenue, the city said cyclists can use the existing north-south bike lanes along Railtown Park Trail (110 Street), 106 Street or 103 Street.

The city and the builder of the west leg of the LRT, Marigold Infrastructure Partners, said they recognize shifting the bike lanes may be disruptive and appreciate the patience of users in adapting their routines

New and permanent bike lanes will be built on 102 Avenue as part of the west leg of the Valley Line, the city said.

Construction work for the Valley Line West is expected to wrap up 2028 but an opening date is not set.

That will happen  after a testing and commissioning phase to ensure the safety and reliability of the lines before it opens for passengers, the city said.

