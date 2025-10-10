Menu

Crime

Regina police investigate Cameron Street death

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 12:40 pm
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man who was found Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Cameron Street around 6 p.m., and found the man’s body nearby.

Major crime and forensic identification units are helping with the investigation. Police have not released the man’s name and said no additional details will be released publicly at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

