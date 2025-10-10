Family, advocates condemn assault on Muslim man at Ontario hotel

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Muslim hotel worker seriously injured in an alleged hate-motivated assault said the attack in Markham, Ont., has left them fearful, as the National Council of Canadian Muslims warns of a sharp increase in hate crimes against the community.

The man’s wife said she is speaking out because she doesn’t want another family to go through the same nightmare and no other wife should have to pray for her husband to “survive an act of hate.”

“We have watched him struggle to breathe, to speak, to move and to even consume a liquid diet,” she said at a press conference in Toronto on Thursday morning.

“The man we know, strong, patient and full of life, now carries pain that no one should ever have to endure.”

His wife did not provide her name, with organizers of the press conference saying the family is worried about their safety.

She said her husband, “a Muslim man simply doing the job,” was left with a scarred face and broken teeth.

“Each time I look at him, my heart breaks,” she said.

Steven Zhou, a spokesperson for the NCCM, said the Sept. 28 attack caused a skull fracture and a displaced eye.

“Due to severity of his injuries, the victim’s jaw must now be wired shut to facilitate healing,” he said. “He cannot eat, he cannot speak. He may never actually regain his full eyesight again.”

So far this year, the NCCM has recorded an increase of 35 per cent in hate crimes against Muslims compared to last year, Zhou said.

York Regional Police have said they are investigating the assault at a Markham hotel as hate-motivated and a suspect has been arrested in the case.

Police allege an intoxicated hotel guest became aggressive after his credit card was declined when he tried to pay for his room, and his “demeanour changed” when he learned that the hotel employee was Muslim.

Investigators allege the 31-year-old suspect threatened to kill the 54-year-old employee and then chased him to a room where he attacked him violently.

Deputy Police Chief Kevin McCloskey said the force’s hate crime unit is investigating.

“I am saddened and upset, like everyone,” he said. “There is no place within York Region, and there is no place within this province or this country, for hate and intolerance.”

Ottawa’s special representative on combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, said it wasn’t an isolated case and such attacks have become more frequent. She demanded “urgent immediate action” to address the issue.

“To my fellow community members, to Muslims across Canada: our safety is non-negotiable. To decision makers everywhere: your responsibility to upholding our safety is non-negotiable,” she said.

“Anyone accused of such heinous acts of violence must face the full consequences of the law,” she added. “The messages from society must be as resounding as possible to condemn this type of hatred.”

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti also said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the “vicious attack.”

“I want to make it very, very clear that Islamophobia and hate has no room, has no home, in Markham,” he said.

The victim’s daughter, who also didn’t share her name due to safety concerns, said the family is thankful for the support they have received.

“But I need to be honest — standing here today, I feel heartbroken, angry and exhausted. What happened to my father should have never happened,” she said.

“Most people can’t imagine what it is like to see your father or your husband beaten almost to death.”

She said the attack has left a permanent mark on the family.

“Each day passes, the reality of what happened hits harder,” she said. “The shock, the fear, the injustice, it doesn’t fade.”