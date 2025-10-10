SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays to find out ALCS opponent tonight

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2025 4:02 am
1 min read
SEATTLE – The Toronto Blue Jays will find out who they will play in the American League Championship Series after tonight’s Game 5 of the Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers.

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2, with Detroit winning 9-3 on Wednesday to force a decisive game.

Detroit will send ace Tarik Skubal to the mound. He is 1-0 with a 1.84 earned-run average and 23 strikeouts in the post-season.

Seattle has not named its starter, though both George Kirby and Luis Castillo are on normal rest.

The Blue Jays advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2016 after beating New York 3-1 in a Division Series.

Game 1 of the ALCS goes Sunday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

