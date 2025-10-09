Manitoba Opposition leader sorry for gun gesture in legislature

Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservative leader is apologizing for making a gesture in question period that mimicked shooting himself in the head.
Obby Khan says the action was in frustration during question period Wednesday, and called it childish and not justifiable.
Get daily National news
He says he apologizes without reservation.
Education Minister Tracy Schmidt had been answering a question, when Khan turned to a colleague, pointed two fingers toward his head and pretended to pull a trigger.
The governing NDP complained, and the Speaker said Khan’s gesture was egregious and offensive.
Schmidt says she’s deeply disturbed by what happened, given the current political climate and because students were in the public gallery at the time.
- Trump commerce secretary takes ‘aggressive’ stance against Ontario auto industry, sources say
- Proposed Quebec constitution will protect province’s identity and autonomy, Legault says
- Liberals table new border bill separating plan for warrantless data demands
- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Prime Minister Carney speaking Trump’s ‘love language’
Comments