Politics

Manitoba Opposition leader sorry for gun gesture in legislature

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 7:53 pm
1 min read
Manitoba PC Party Leader Obby Khan. View image in full screen
Manitoba PC Party Leader Obby Khan.
Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservative leader is apologizing for making a gesture in question period that mimicked shooting himself in the head.

Obby Khan says the action was in frustration during question period Wednesday, and called it childish and not justifiable.

He says he apologizes without reservation.

Education Minister Tracy Schmidt had been answering a question, when Khan turned to a colleague, pointed two fingers toward his head and pretended to pull a trigger.

The governing NDP complained, and the Speaker said Khan’s gesture was egregious and offensive.

Schmidt says she’s deeply disturbed by what happened, given the current political climate and because students were in the public gallery at the time.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

