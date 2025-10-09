Manitoba wildfire officials honoured with Order of the Buffalo Hunt

Send this page to someone via email

One of Manitoba’s highest honours has been bestowed upon officials who helped the province navigate this year’s historically severe wildfire season.

Kristin Hayward, assistant deputy minister for the Manitoba Wildfire Service and Christine Stevens, assistant deputy minister for the Manitoba Emergency Management Organization, received the Order of the Buffalo Hunt Thursday for their efforts in the wildfire fight.

The order, established in 1957, is awarded at the discretion of the premier and recognizes noteworthy achievements of Manitobans.

“The 2025 season reminded us once again of the courage and professionalism of Manitoba’s wildfire service and emergency management teams,” said Kinew in a release Thursday.

“From the first sparks to the continuing fight against wildfires, these Manitoba heroes worked around the clock to protect communities, homes and lives. I want to thank every firefighter, every emergency worker, and every volunteer who stood on the front lines and behind the scenes.

“Manitobans can take pride in knowing when disaster strikes, we have people of extraordinary skill and heart answering the call.”

Stevens said the honour belongs to everyone who helped out during the wildfire crisis.

“This recognition belongs not to one group or one person, but to a province that rose together,” she said.

“People and organizations of every kind worked side-by-side in the face of extraordinary challenge.”

Other recent recipients of the order include first responders who stopped a sword attack at a Brandon high school, as well as those who responded to the Carberry bus tragedy, where 17 people were killed in 2023.