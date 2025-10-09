BCGEU strike escalation: Here are the businesses, industries affected

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) is escalating job action once again.

The union says more than 25,000 front-line public service workers across 475 worksites are on strike, which brings the number of affected ministries and Crown corporations to 11.

The following offices and services are affected, but picket lines are not in place at all locations:

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE)

Education and Childcare

Employment Standards Branch

Housing and municipal affairs (except for those at 5021 Kingsway, Burnaby)

Infrastructure

Jobs, Economic Recovery, and Innovation

Ministry of Citizens’ Services

Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Mining

Ministry of Water, Land and Resources Stewardship

Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills

Tourism, Arts and Culture

A list of specific workplaces that are on strike.

All B.C. liquor store locations.

All B.C. cannabis store locations.

Service BC locations and front desk locations.

In addition, about 2,200 BCGEU members in Corrections and Sheriff Services are also implementing an overtime ban.

An upcoming event has also been forced to cancel due to the strike.

In a notice posted online, Juggler Haus Oktoberfest 2025, which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 18, has been cancelled.

“Due to the ongoing BCGEU strike, we are currently unable to secure the beverages that are an essential part of the Oktoberfest experience,” event organizers said.

It has been more than a week since talks broke down between the BCGEU and the B.C. government.

The union says that “significant impacts to public services are expected in the days ahead.”

Essential service levels are still being maintained, where required by law, but the BCGEU says further escalation is still possible if a deal is not reached soon.

Wages remain the sticking point.

Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee, said last week that the government had been offering them four per cent over two years, but B.C. Premier David Eby told reporters the government’s revised offer includes a raise of up to 5 per cent over two years.

The union says the five per cent is not an increase in general wages. It bundles in market adjustments and other unrelated items, which not all members would receive.