Traffic

Person critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Calgary overnight

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say one person was critically injured in a 3 vehicle, overnight crash at one of the city's most notoriously dangerous intersections. View image in full screen
Calgary police say one person was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash overnight at one of the city's most notoriously dangerous intersections. Global News
Calgary police said a person was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash just before midnight on Wednesday.

It happened in the intersection of 16 Avenue and 68 Street northeast.

Damage to the vehicles was so severe that the critically injured person had to be cut out of their vehicle by first responders.

The collision also forced officers to shut down several roads and ramps in the area for several hours.

The intersection at16 Avenue and 68 Street northeast is one of Calgary's most notoriously dangerous intersections. View image in full screen
The intersection at 16 Avenue and 68 Street northeast is one of Calgary’s most notoriously dangerous intersections. Global News

The intersection has been the scene of a number of serious crashes in recent years. On Oct. 3, Calgary police reinstalled both speed and red light cameras at the intersection after receiving permission from the province.

They had been removed in April 2025 after Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen announced new restrictions of the use of automated enforcement cameras in Alberta.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

