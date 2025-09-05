Traffic enforcement cameras to be installed at 2 Calgary intersections

Send this page to someone via email

In an attempt to reduce speeding and cut down on the number of motor vehicle collisions, the Calgary Police Service has received permission from the province to install cameras at two problem intersections in the city.

The automated traffic enforcement (ATE) cameras will be set up at the following intersections:

Eastbound and westbound 16 Avenue at 68 Street northeast

Eastbound and westbound Highway 1A at Twelve Mile Coulee Road northwest

The cameras will be in place by Oct. 3, 2025, and will be used for both red light and speed enforcement.

Calgary police said there were 37 collisions at the intersection of 16 Avenue and 68 Street northeast last year, with speeds up to 192 km/h recorded in what is posted as a 70-kilometre zone.

This photo from a City of Calgary traffic camera shows a serious collision on 16 Avenue, just east of the intersection with 68 Avenue northeast, in September 2023.

Police said there were 20 collisions at the intersection of Highway 1A and 12 Mile Coulee Road northwest in 2024, with speeds up to 162 km/h recorded in the intersection where the posted speed is 90 kilometres per hour.

In December 2024, the Alberta government ordered the removal of traffic enforcement cameras on all provincial highways and placed restrictions on the use of devices used for red light enforcement, allowing them only on non-provincial roads and connector roads.

The policy also resulted in the removal of speed-on-green cameras at intersections.

However, local law enforcement agencies were permitted to apply for the reinstatement of cameras at intersections with a history of serious injury or fatal collisions.

Calgary Police Deputy Chief Cliff O’Brien reacted to the news by saying, “Automated traffic enforcement has historically played a vital role in the service’s overall traffic safety enforcement, and we know that speed is a major factor in the severity of collisions. ”

Police say the number of fatal collisions on Calgary roads reached a 10-year high in 2024, with a total of 29 fatalities.

The number of deadly crashes in Calgary so far this year is rapidly approaching that number, with 25 fatal collisions.