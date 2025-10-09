Manitoba Moose name Mason Shaw new captain

The Manitoba Moose have a new captain.
Mason Shaw, 26, was signed by the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent in 2024-25 and served as an alternate captain in his first season with the Moose, recording 37 points in 72 games. Shaw has previously played for the Minnesota Wild in the NHL and served as captain at the AHL level with the Iowa Wild in 2022-23.
Shaw takes over from Dominic Toninato, who served in the role for Manitoba in 2024-25.
The Moose also announced Manitoban Ashton Sautner and 2025 Calder Cup champion (with the Abbotsford Canucks) Phil Di Giuseppe as alternate captains.
The Moose host the Laval Rocket on Friday for their home opener at Canada Life Centre.
