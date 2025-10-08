Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Kamloops lawyer on trial for first-degree murder admits to killing victim

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 6:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Kamloops lawyer on trial for first-degree murder admits to killing victim'
Former Kamloops lawyer on trial for first-degree murder admits to killing victim
WATCH: A former lawyer from Kamloops accused of first-degree murder admits he killed the victim but argues he should only be convicted of manslaughter. He is on trial for the high-profile killing of a Thompson Rivers University professor who had given him large sums of money. Rumina Daya has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former lawyer from Kamloops, B.C., accused of first-degree murder, says he should only be convicted of manslaughter.

Butch Bagabuyo is on trial for killing Thompson Rivers University instructor Mohd Abdullah, 60, in 2022.

Abdullah hired Bagabuyo for his 2016 divorce and transferred a large sum of money to him in order to keep it away from his ex-wife.

The Crown alleges Bagabuyo spent more than $770,000 of the money Abdullah gave him on personal expenses.

When Abdullah tried to get his money back, Bagabuyo killed him, the court heard.

Click to play video: 'Kamloops, B.C. lawyer released on bail in connection with homicide investigation'
Kamloops, B.C. lawyer released on bail in connection with homicide investigation

Additional details were heard in the courtroom on Tuesday, including that Bagabuyo was in debt and under audit by the law society.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutor Ann Saettler argued on Tuesday that there is strong evidence to convict Bagabuyo of first-degree murder, including multiple items purchased, a trail of emails and turning off cameras in his backyard before the killing took place.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Abdullah was found dead in a white rental van on Monterey Place on March 17, 2022. He had last been seen on March 11, and was reported missing several days later when he didn’t show up for work.

On Monday, Bagabuyo’s lawyer told the court his client admitted to killing Abdullah, but it was manslaughter, not murder.

–with files from Rumina Daya, Global News

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices