Sports

Lukes back in lineup for Blue Jays in Game 4

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 4:27 pm
1 min read
BRONX – Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes returned to the Toronto lineup Wednesday night for Game 4 of the American League Division Series in New York.

Lukes, who will bat second, was given the start in left field. He’s hitting .286 in the series with three RBIs.

Davis Schneider played in left field in a 9-6 loss to the Yankees in Game 3. He was available off the bench in Game 4.

Reliever Louis Varland was scheduled to start for Toronto in a bullpen game against New York rookie Cam Schlittler.

“That’s one thing that’s really good about this team is we’re good at turning the page,” Lukes said in a pre-game availability. “(The) clubhouse is where it needs to be and we’re ready to go.”

The Yankees needed a win to force a decisive fifth game at Rogers Centre on Friday.

Earlier Wednesday, injured Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette jogged in the outfield. He’s not on the series roster as he recovers from a knee sprain that he suffered a month ago.

Bichette has yet to start baserunning drills or face high-velocity pitching. His availability for potential future series remained uncertain.

Manager John Schneider was scheduled to hold media availabilities later Wednesday afternoon. He has also yet to name his starter for a potential Game 5.

New York won the American League pennant last year but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Toronto is looking for its first series victory since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

