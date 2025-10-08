Menu

Canada

Liberals axe plan to let police get online data without warrant in new bill

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 3:44 pm
Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
The Liberal government on Wednesday tabled a new version of its sweeping border security bill that removes a controversial proposal to make it easier for police to access Canadians’ internet data without a warrant.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree introduced the new legislation following question period in the House of Commons.

The so-called “lawful access” provision in the original bill, dubbed the Strong Borders Act, would have allowed law enforcement to demand subscription and transmission data from any online provider in Canada without a judicial warrant under a threshold privacy experts warned was dangerously low.

Conservatives had said in recent days they wouldn’t support Bill C-2 unless those powers were removed, threatening the minority Liberals’ chance to pass legislation they have said would address border security demands from the Trump administration.

More to come…

