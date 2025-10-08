Liberals axe plan to let police get online data without warrant in new bill

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Liberal government on Wednesday tabled a new version of its sweeping border security bill that removes a controversial proposal to make it easier for police to access Canadians’ internet data without a warrant.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree introduced the new legislation following question period in the House of Commons.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The so-called “lawful access” provision in the original bill, dubbed the Strong Borders Act, would have allowed law enforcement to demand subscription and transmission data from any online provider in Canada without a judicial warrant under a threshold privacy experts warned was dangerously low.

Conservatives had said in recent days they wouldn’t support Bill C-2 unless those powers were removed, threatening the minority Liberals’ chance to pass legislation they have said would address border security demands from the Trump administration.

More to come…