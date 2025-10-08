Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault in Portage la Prairie incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing an assault charge after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) announced Wednesday that Const. Ryan MacDonald has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a July 2024 incident that left a suspect in hospital with a punctured lung.

The incident occurred when police were called to a Portage la Prairie business in response to a shoplifting complaint on July 21 of last year, the IIU said.

Officers found a suspect on a bike near Fisher Avenue and Third Street NW and took him into custody, where he complained about chest pains and difficulty breathing. He was taken to the Portage District Hospital, where it was determined he had a punctured lung.

The case is now before the courts, the IIU said, so no further information will be made available.