Dolly Parton’s sister shares update after asking fans to pray for singer

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Parton is sharing an update after she asked fans to pray for her sister’s recovery a week after the singer postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to health issues.

“I want to clear something up,” Freida, 68, wrote in a Facebook post. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

Freida said that Parton, 79, has “been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.”

“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Freida took to Facebook to share an update on the Jolene singer, with a photo of Parton praying.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” she wrote. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you.”

Hours after Freida’s latest post, Parton’s sister Stella, 76, also shared an update on Facebook, speaking out about the criticism she’s received from fans for not speaking out about her sister’s health.

“My big sister Dolly posted last week, giving her fans an update concerning her health and that she has been seeking treatment for kidney stones,” Stella wrote.

She said Freida “is concerned” and asked “for prayers on Dolly’s behalf.”

“I personally, respect the privacy of ALL my family members and will not disrespect them by discussing their personal business with anyone,” she continued. “If you need further information please go to their pages. That being said, those of you who feel the need to attack or insult me because I don’t serve as your information booth you aren’t really fans.

“If you were you would not make such an effort to say some of the hurtful things you’ve posted on my different social media platforms in the past 24 hours! I personally, appreciate those of you with sincere concerns on Dolly’s behalf and so do my family members.”

Parton postponed her first Las Vegas residency in 32 years due to “health challenges” in late September. She did not elaborate on what her health issues are.

The country music icon announced the news in a post on Instagram on Sept. 28, telling fans that she wanted them “to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.”

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” the 9 to 5 singer wrote.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

She assured fans not to “worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

Parton was scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Dolly: Live in Las Vegas between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13, overlapping with the National Finals Rodeo. Her dates have been moved to September 2026.

Earlier in September, Parton cancelled her planned attendance at an announcement of a new ride at her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood.

“I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’” Parton said in a video announcement at the time.