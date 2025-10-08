ANALYSIS: Puck drops Thursday on Jets’ 15th season in Winnipeg

The puck will drop on a new hockey season Thursday night in Winnipeg – the 15th for the Jets back in the city.

For fans of the team, it’s been a quick ride to say the least, but a memorable journey with, undoubtedly, so much more to come.

Along the way, there have been great plays, great players, playoff highs, playoff lows, empty buildings and consecutive sellouts. For many of us, winter in Winnipeg has been so much more enjoyable with them than it was without.

So, as the Jets host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, what we should expect is what the team also forecasts for itself: a highly competitive season with a playoff spot secured for late April.

What we shouldn’t expect, however, is another Presidents’ Trophy, a second straight franchise-record 56-win season or 116 points and multiple trophies – including the Hart – for their goaltender again.

That is not to say those objectives cannot be reached for a second straight year, it’s just that the reality is this season will be different, just like each one of the previous 14 have been since the team returned.

Now, before there’s any accusation that we’re selling the prospects for this season short before it even begins, it should be noted that a consecutive Central Division title is certainly attainable for a team that is deeper, more experienced and hungrier than ever.

It’s a group that has figured out that the 82 regular-season games are only an audition to earn an invitation to a 16-team tournament that determines a Stanley Cup champion.

For sure, this will be an exciting season for the Jets. Different, as mentioned, but lively in its own way for everyone, especially the fans.

And so, as the puck drops on a new campaign Thursday night in Winnipeg, the 15-year ride in the city continues at high speed and a memorable journey in the NHL rolls along with, undoubtedly, so much more to come.