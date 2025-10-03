Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets coach Arniel has earned respect of players, fans

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted October 3, 2025 9:21 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: October 1'
John Shannon on the Jets: October 1
Who will fill the void on the Jets blueline after Dylan Samberg's injury? How much will Kyle Connor get on his next contract? What would be considered a good season for Jonathan Toews? John Shannon looks at some of the key storylines heading into the NHL season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

A week from now, we will (mercifully) be discussing a real NHL game with points and everything, as the Winnipeg Jets open their season against the Dallas Stars.

Between now and then, there will be some players moving from the NHL to the AHL, and more discussion of Kyle Connor’s contract and Jonathan Toews’ leadership. But what hasn’t been discussed nearly enough is the transition that has occurred with this franchise — a change in culture, as it were — over the past three seasons that has made the Jets a formidable opponent in the NHL.

Story continues below advertisement

For many, it’s easy to point the finger at former head coach Rick Bowness and the job he did, redirecting the energy and focus of this talented group of players. But not enough has been made of the job that Scott Arniel has done, both during the Bowness tenure and in the past 13 months since he was ordained the boss.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Let’s remember, twice in Bowness’s term, Arniel took the helm of the Jets, seamlessly. And when Bowness decided not to return, and with the optics of a coach’s search, it was pretty obvious that Arniel had earned the head coach’s job. He deserved it.

Trending Now

The change to Arniel has been amazingly smooth. From the outside, it appeared that the coach was born to handle this job. The 63-year-old coach acted and looked like a 43-year-old. He understood what the modern player needed to succeed. And he did it with confidence and empathy.

Story continues below advertisement

It might have looked seamless, but tell that to Arniel or his family, who felt the embarrassment of those 123 games in Columbus as the head coach more than a decade ago, and another 10 years in New York and Washington as an assistant, wondering if he would get another chance to prove himself — to redeem himself.  His patience, poise and professionalism have paid off.

Much has been made of the change in culture in Winnipeg in the last three seasons. Make no mistake about it, Arniel was one of the architects of that change. This is now his team.

And he has earned every ounce of our respect.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices