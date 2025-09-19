Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets may not match last season’s highs, but might be closer to ultimate goal

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted September 19, 2025 8:52 am
1 min read
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

There’s a stark reality about how good last season was for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Presidents’ Trophy winners with 116 points. Central Division champions. The NHL’s lowest goals against. The league’s best power play. Career years for Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi.

It was as close to a perfect season as one could want — minus the second-round departure, of course.

But let’s just look at the first 82 games for now. It will be difficult to replicate. With all due respect, to expect the same just might not be realistic. It is a sports version of over-promising and under-delivering.

I think it’s probably fair to suggest the Jets will not get off to the same great start they did last year. Remember, it began 15-1 for Scott Arniel’s team.

As well, there was the 11-game winning streak before and after the 4 Nations Face-off that really cemented first place in the division for the team. To expect success like that might be a stretch.

And yet, this team just might be better than last season. Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist make this team even deeper. Dylan Samberg is a year older and wiser, and the Jets get a full season of Luke Schenn on defence.

So here’s the reality of the ’25-26 Jets: They might not have 56 wins and 116 points and win the division. The power play might not be the league’s best. They might lose more than seven times in regulation at home and Connor Hellebuyck might not win a ton of silverware — but they might be closer to a championship than last year’s team.

Fans will just have to be patient as the season unfolds.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Sept. 18'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Sept. 18
