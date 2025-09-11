Jonathan Toews skates with hometown Jets ahead of comeback season

Jonathan Toews is embarking on the next phase of his goal to return to the NHL after a two-year absence due to illness.

One of the most decorated players in the history of the NHL, the Winnipegger has been skating with the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the official opening of training camp next week.

“It feels like we’ve been going for quite a while now,” Toews said after a Thursday morning skate at the Hockey For All Centre. “I got here last week and there were four or five of us, and basically, everyone started rolling in this week and we’re still almost a week away from camp.”

Toews, 37, underwent an intense five-week Ayurvedic detox in India to address chronic inflammation and immune system issues likely related to long COVID. The former Blackhawks captain then signed a contract with the Jets in July.

“When you’re away from the game for that long — no matter what — it takes some time to get things up to speed,” said the six-foot-two, 201-pound centre. “It feels good to be on the ice.

“You do a lot of 3-on-3 and small-area stuff where you don’t have a lot of space. Those are the situations where you kind of get a little bit hasty, a little bit excited, and make a play that you wouldn’t have made if you were slowing things down and being a little bit more patient. That sort of thing will start coming back. I’m sure my game will progress and improve throughout the entire season, too.”

Toews said it has been a slow but fun process getting to know his new teammates.

“That’s something that will take a little while to get settled and comfortable in the locker room. In a way, you want to show your respect, especially to the veteran guys in the room that set the tone and the example for this team every day. As I’ve been saying, I’ll just slowly find my way, contribute where I can, and find ways of doing that respects the strengths of this group, too.”

Toews led the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup victories in 2010 (when he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP), 2013 and 2015. He won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. Toews won the Frank Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in 2013 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2015. He was a six-time NHL All-Star and named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players in 2017.

Now, Toews is a Jet.

“It’s been great,” said Jets captain Adam Lowry, who has been skating on his own as he recovers from hip surgery. “Unfortunately, I’ve kind of been in solitary confinement on the other side of the ice (different rink), so I haven’t had the opportunity to get to see him out on the ice. But, talking to him throughout the summer and then, getting to meet him for the first time here in the gym — and you know, just getting to know him, it’s been great.”

Lowry said Toews brings “a wealth of knowledge” to the team.

“There’s a reason why he’s as decorated as he is and seeing how he prepared himself in the gym, how he interacts with the guys, he’s fit right in. And I think you know there’s an excitement for him to get back and competing. And you know, the buzz in the city is something else, something you feed off. We’re really excited to have a player of his calibre and stature in our organization.”

Toews said that camaraderie was one of the things he missed the most about the game.

“I guess that’s the one thing that’s super exciting to me about getting a chance to play again is that I get to be back in that locker room,” he said. “Aside from that, I just love playing the game. I love improving and getting better and just feeling good, too.

“I think that even though you’re working hard, there’s always someone doing something finding ways to get better that you can always learn from. So, you’re constantly kind of exposing your own weaknesses and making yourself uncomfortable in that sense and I think just pushing yourself always.”

Toews has been pushing hard to get back into the NHL and, considering the regimen he has gone through to get back, would like to try for a return to the Olympics this winter.

“It’s in the back of my mind,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the reason for (returning) but the timing couldn’t hurt.”

NOTE: Lowry will not likely return to action until he has fully recovered by late October or early November, he said.