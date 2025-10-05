Menu

Headline link
Sports

Jets sign Chibrikov to two-year extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Nikita Chibrikov to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Sunday.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000 in the NHL.

Chibrikov scored two goals and added an assist in four games for the Jets last season.

The 22-year-old right-winger had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 30 games for Winnipeg’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, in 2024-25 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Chibrikov became the first player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first three games as a Jet. He had one goal in the only other NHL game he played in 2023-24.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound Russian was a second-round pick (50th overall) by the Jets in the 2021 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

