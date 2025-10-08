SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Four Canadian NHL teams set for 2025-26 debuts

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 5:02 am
1 min read
Share

Share

Four Canadian teams make their debuts tonight on Day 2 of the 2025-26 NHL season.

The day’s schedule features two classic all-Canadian rivalries as the Edmonton Oilers welcome the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers, who finished runner-up to Florida in the last two Stanley Cup finals, enter the season as a championship favourite and are on a high after superstar captain Connor McDavid signed a team-friendly contract extension to keep him in Edmonton another two years.

McDavid and Walman sign extensions with Edmonton Oilers
Their Alberta rivals from Calgary also enter the season with high hopes, looking to build on a positive 2024-25 season that saw them narrowly miss the playoffs.

The Leafs begin the season looking for an elusive deep playoff run, but they will have to do it without departed star forward Mitch Marner.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, surprised many by making the playoffs last season and will be looking to take the next step with a talented young core.

Canada’s other three teams play their first games tomorrow as the Ottawa Senators visit Tampa Bay, the Winnipeg Jets welcome Dallas, and the Vancouver Canucks entertain Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

