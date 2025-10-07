Bronx Zoo: Loud boos for ‘O Canada’ before Game 3

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BRONX – Loud boos were heard throughout Yankee Stadium as “O Canada” was played before Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

The booing started as anthem singer Graham Rowat was introduced on Tuesday night by the stadium PA announcer. The boos picked up again as the Broadway actor finished his rendition.

Story continues below advertisement

The crowd then loudly cheered as a large American flag was unfurled in the outfield as Rowat began singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Blue Jays won the first two games of the best-of-five series at Rogers Centre last weekend.

It’s the first-ever post-season meeting between the AL East Division rivals.

The boo-birds returned in the first inning when Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer to give the Blue Jays an early lead.

Anthem booing was common throughout North American sports venues last February due to tariff-related tensions between Canada and the United States. The trend lost steam after a few weeks.

Rowat, from Peterborough, Ont., is now based in New York. He has performed in productions such as “Guys and Dolls,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.