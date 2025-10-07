Gallagher manslaughter trial continues for 2nd day at Court of King’s Bench

Day two of the final trial in the murder of Megan Gallagher continued Tuesday at the Court of King’s Bench.

The day started with an hour-long video of the accused, Rodrick Sutherland, telling police everything he believed happened the day Gallagher died. Sutherland went to the police on his own accord, stating that telling the truth would have made his mother proud.

In the video, Gallagher said that he was approached by member of a local gang asking to borrow his garage to speak with a woman. The group seemed “buddy-buddy,” according to Sutherland, so he said yes, assuming they wanted to have a party.

Sutherland’s sister, Jessica, testified that it wasn’t uncommon for parties with drugs and alcohol to happen in that garage.

Sutherland said he walked away from the group, later identified as Robert (Bobby) Thomas, Cheyann Peeteetuce and Summer Sky Henry. The trio have all since been charged in this case.

Sutherland then said when he came back to check on things he saw Gallagher tied to a chair, admitting she didn’t seem scared. He walked away once again and came back later when he heard screams. When he entered the garage, everyone was gone, and Gallagher was covered by a blue tarp. Sutherland checked to see if she was alive, but she had already passed away.

Sutherland then told police he called Bobby and told him to dispose of the body. A day passed and Bobby never came so Sutherland began to panic and called his brother-in-law, Sanderson. Sanderson arrived in his brown truck saying he would take the body if he was given gas money.

Sutherland admitted to police that after Sanderson took the body, though he never would tell Sutherland what he did to it.

As far as Sutherland knew, he said, there was no “beef” between the trio and Gallagher but during cross-examination, defence lawyer Blaine Beaven shared that police had a working theory on why Gallagher was targeted.

Earlier in the summer, Thomas, who is associated with the Terror Squad, was tied up, tortured, stabbed and burned in a home on Avenue G South. Then the letters “IP” were carved into his body, potentially symbolizing the Indian Posse, another gang in Saskatoon.

Police believed Gallagher may have had associations with the group who attacked Thomas.

On the confession video, Sutherland is seen crying while admitting to police how scared he is. He said he felt he needed to come to the police as he thinks the gang is after him next after hearing a rumour that a “green light” was on him. He is seen asking the police several times for protection. Sutherland also shared that he had guilt over it all, saying he should have intervened but felt too afraid.

The trial continues Wednesday.