Edgewood farm’s veterinarian authorized to check on sick ostrich, no testing permitted

A veterinarian hired by Universal Ostrich Farm was allowed to enter the bird pens on Monday, but only under strict conditions set by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Veterinarian Kamil Svancara was permitted to examine just one bird — an older ostrich named Betsy. No samples were allowed to be taken, and access to the rest of the flock was denied.

“I can only check on Betsy, the one sick bird. No samples taken, no walking in the general public of the ostriches. That’s all I know,” Svancara said.

The farm had been pushing for broader testing, including blood samples, in hopes of proving the rest of the herd is healthy following a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in December 2024.

In a statement, the CFIA reiterated its restrictions: “No blood or other samples will be collected by the private veterinarian as the farm is still under quarantine as a highly pathogenic avian influenza-infected place.”

Farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney challenged how the birds are being classified and treated under current regulations.

“We are a research facility. Ostriches should not be classified as poultry. Our ostriches are red meat, flightless animals that are not in commercial supply chains. We believe we should be treated differently.”

The ongoing push for testing comes after the Supreme Court of Canada temporarily halted the culling of hundreds of ostriches while it considers whether to hear the case.

The farm argues that none of the surviving birds have ever tested positive for the virus.

“None of the ostriches on our farm have ever been tested,” Pasitney said. “They are guilty by association — based on two positive PCR results from two dead animals back in December 2024.”

All documents in the case have now been filed with the Supreme Court. A decision on whether the case will proceed is expected within one to three months.