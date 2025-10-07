Menu

‘Climbing the Truth and Reconciliation Mountain’ with Mother Teresa School

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 4:49 pm
1 min read
Students and volunteers had the opportunity to participate in stretching a buffalo hide at Mother Teresa School in Regina.
Students at one Regina Catholic School got the opportunity for a little different type of learning recently, focusing on the buffalo.

Over several days, students learned of Indigenous cultural knowledge with everything linked to the buffalo.

Global News’ Dave Parsons was there to capture the first day of work.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

