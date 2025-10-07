Connor McDavid says 2-year contract extension shows commitment to winning with Oilers

For Connor McDavid, signing a two-year, US$25-million extension with the Edmonton Oilers was an expression of his commitment to winning and bringing the Stanley Cup back to the city he and his wife have come to love.

“Our hearts here, we want to win here, that’s the bottom line — and I think this deal expresses that,” McDavid told reporters Tuesday morning, a day after signing the extension that keeps his salary level with his expiring contract.

“Obviously, I said I was committed to winning here and I meant that,” said the 28-year-old three-time winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

“Two years makes a lot of sense, gives us a chance to continue to chase down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys who have been here. A little bit of money to work with, too. I think the deal makes sense for both sides.”

McDavid said he wasn’t looking for a long-term deal. The two-year extension, well below market value for the game’s consensus best player, also gives McDavid flexibility to test free agency in three years.

“It gives us a chance to extend our window here, Lenny’s (his dog) not going to go hungry with that money,” he said.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid’s decision to sign at that salary was another example of his leadership, dating back to his junior days in Erie of the OHL where Knoblauch first coached him.

“He’s been a tremendous leader throughout his time here and even his time in Erie,” said Knoblauch. “I was impressed when I joined the team — he was 15 years old, but he had that leadership quality. The players had so much respect for him because he was always considerate of them.

"I know a lot of guys talk about winning being priority No. 1 and he showed it is priority No. 1 for him."

McDavid said finalizing the extension before Wednesday’s season opener against Calgary was important to avoid distractions.

“It’s a lot for guys to have to come in here and answer questions for other guys, the coach to get asked about it, the GM to get asked about it every day,” he said.

“It’s nice to get it out of the way. That played a factor. And myself not wanting to answer the question and give the Oilers some clarity on what’s going to go down.”

It also sets a window for the Oilers to take the final step after losing in the Stanley Cup final the past two years.

“Everyone understands the situation,” he said. “We want to win here. We want to bring (the Cup) back here and make the city proud. But mostly for the guys in this room. We’ve been through a lot together, and to see it through together is important.

Knoblauch said the shorter term changes the outlook for the team slightly, but in a positive way. He noted that when a team becomes a contender, rising salaries often make it harder to keep players together.

“Now the salary cap is going up, but you don’t have that Connor McDavid contract inflating it like it probably would, so it provides the team more flexibility on keeping players who would otherwise have to leave,” he said.

McDavid said his extension gives the Oilers added flexibility, which factored into his decision.

“The core guys who have been here a long time and the guys who have come here to be a part of something special, it gives us a chance to play that out, and that’s important to me,” he said.

“There’s no secret that with a team that pushes for it every year, like we have the last four, five years, we have given up first round picks and prospects … two years gives us every opportunity to build something here.”