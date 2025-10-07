Man arrested in failed attempt to steal dump truck: New Brunswick RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in a New Brunswick jail following an attempt to steal a dump truck.

Richibucto RCMP say in a release that at 7:46 a.m. on Oct. 2, they received a report that a dump truck was stolen on Route 510 in Main River, N.B.

According to police, a man gained access to the vehicle for a short period of time but after being unable to properly operate the dump truck, he fled on foot.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When authorities arrived, they were informed that witnesses had a brief encounter with the suspect after he left the truck and provided police with a detailed description of the man.

A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the area.

“As a result of reporting the incident immediately and being able to provide timely, accurate information, police were able to act quickly,” said Cpl. Stéphane Lemire of the Richibucto RCMP. “Calling us as soon as possible with a detailed description of the events taking place can make a big impact on the investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect appeared in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 3 and was remanded into custody pending his next court date Tuesday, where RCMP told Global News that charges will be laid.

RCMP say the investigation is still ongoing.