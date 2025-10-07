Menu

Crime

Man arrested in failed attempt to steal dump truck: New Brunswick RCMP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 12:16 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man is in a New Brunswick jail following an attempt to steal a dump truck.

Richibucto RCMP say in a release that at 7:46 a.m. on Oct. 2, they received a report that a dump truck was stolen on Route 510 in Main River, N.B.

According to police, a man gained access to the vehicle for a short period of time but after being unable to properly operate the dump truck, he fled on foot.

When authorities arrived, they were informed that witnesses had a brief encounter with the suspect after he left the truck and provided police with a detailed description of the man.

A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the area.

“As a result of reporting the incident immediately and being able to provide timely, accurate information, police were able to act quickly,” said Cpl. Stéphane Lemire of the Richibucto RCMP. “Calling us as soon as possible with a detailed description of the events taking place can make a big impact on the investigation.”

The suspect appeared in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 3 and was remanded into custody pending his next court date Tuesday, where RCMP told Global News that charges will be laid.

RCMP say the investigation is still ongoing.

