Sports

Fans head to NYC as Blue Jays look for ALDS sweep

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 4:01 am
1 min read
Share

As the Toronto Blue Jays look to sweep the American League Division Series in Game 3 tonight, some Canadian fans say they’ll be cheering proudly from the stands at Yankee Stadium.

The Jays currently lead the series 2-0 after two high-scoring games at Rogers Centre against the New York Yankees.

Tim Macdonell, CEO of Elite Sports Tours in Toronto, says fans who follow the team on the road likely “eat, sleep and breathe” Blue Jays baseball and this season has been special for all of Canada.

But buying tickets for the matchup in New York City hasn’t been easy for many Jays fans, with the Yankees limiting ticket sales to fans within New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Ryan May, who says he’ll be in the bleachers for Game 3 with some fellow Jays fans, says Canadians love anything they can rally around together, especially baseball.

He says he expects to see a lot of blue in the crowd at Yankee Stadium today as the Blue Jays make their push for the pennant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

