Video link
Headline link
Canada

Rocks thrown at South Okanagan Conservative MLA’s home

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 8:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Penticton MLA’s home attacked'
Penticton MLA’s home attacked
Penticton Conservative MLA Amelia Boultbee says her home was attacked one night last week by a group of people throwing rocks. Victoria Femia reports.
Penticton-Summerland BC Conservative MLA Amelia Boultbee says she was startled awake last week by what she describes as a disturbance outside her home.

“It is scary when you’re home alone and you feel like your personal space has been invaded,” Boultbee said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at her residence on Thursday.

“I saw headlights — looked like about four vehicles, but I could really only see the lights. Then, a few minutes later, I heard six or seven loud bangs,” Boultbee recalled.

After waiting for the commotion to stop, she went outside. No one was there, but the signs of damage were.

“There were large rocks laying around. So it seems like someone was throwing them at the house,” she said, adding that she called RCMP.

Boultbee says she’s unsure whether the act was politically motivated. However, she finds it notable that it occurred the same night as a OneBC rally in Penticton.

“At that rally, I’m told there were lengthy discussions and even slurs about me made by people in attendance,” she said.

OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie has strongly denied any involvement.

“You really think OneBC is sending people out to throw rocks at people’s houses? That’s preposterous. That’s the last thing I would ever do in my life,” Brodie said in response.

BC Premier David Eby also weighed in on social media.

“No matter our differences, we can all agree that political violence, especially the targeting of the home of an elected official, has no place in our province,” Eby wrote in a post.

Boultbee is urging anyone with information to contact RCMP.

 

