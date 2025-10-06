Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Final Gallagher trial begins at Court of King’s Bench

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 8:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Final Gallagher trial begins at the Court of King’s Bench'
Final Gallagher trial begins at the Court of King’s Bench
WATCH: The trial for the final suspect accused in the death of Megan Gallagher has begun on Saskatoon. The accused pleading not guilty to all three of his charges.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It has been nearly five years after Megan Gallagher went missing, as the final trial for her killing is now underway.

Rodrick Sutherland is the last of nine accused of involvement in Gallagher’s death. On Monday morning, Sutherland pleaded not guilty to three charges: manslaughter, unlawful confinement and indignity to human remains.

Gallagher went missing back in 2020. Her body was found two years later in the South Saskatchewan River near the community of St. Louis. Sutherland was one of four people charged with first-degree murder in her death. That charge has since been reduced to manslaughter.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this year, two women, Cheyann Peepeetuce and Summer Sky-Henry, both pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. They received seven years in prison for their roles in this case.

This trial marks the end of a long road for the Gallagher family. Gallagher’s father Brian admitted that they were shocked to see Sutherland get a reduced charge. When speaking to Global News, Brian shared that the family is exhausted over the countless days spent at court over the last few years. Due to this, they will not be commenting on the trial until everything is wrapped up.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A publication ban is in effect until the end of the trial, preventing media from sharing any more information until a verdict is made. The trial is scheduled to last 14 days.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices