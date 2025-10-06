Final Gallagher trial begins at Court of King’s Bench

It has been nearly five years after Megan Gallagher went missing, as the final trial for her killing is now underway.
Rodrick Sutherland is the last of nine accused of involvement in Gallagher’s death. On Monday morning, Sutherland pleaded not guilty to three charges: manslaughter, unlawful confinement and indignity to human remains.
Gallagher went missing back in 2020. Her body was found two years later in the South Saskatchewan River near the community of St. Louis. Sutherland was one of four people charged with first-degree murder in her death. That charge has since been reduced to manslaughter.
Earlier this year, two women, Cheyann Peepeetuce and Summer Sky-Henry, both pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. They received seven years in prison for their roles in this case.
This trial marks the end of a long road for the Gallagher family. Gallagher’s father Brian admitted that they were shocked to see Sutherland get a reduced charge. When speaking to Global News, Brian shared that the family is exhausted over the countless days spent at court over the last few years. Due to this, they will not be commenting on the trial until everything is wrapped up.
A publication ban is in effect until the end of the trial, preventing media from sharing any more information until a verdict is made. The trial is scheduled to last 14 days.
