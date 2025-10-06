Menu

Crime

Shots fired at Surrey police station in Whalley, area closed to public

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 7:09 pm
1 min read
The Surrey Police Station office in Whalley. View image in full screen
The Surrey Police Station office in Whalley. Google Street View
Surrey Police Service says the area around King George Boulevard and 107 Avenue is closed to the public as officers investigate a report of a shooting.

Police confirmed to Global News that shots were fired on Monday afternoon at a Surrey police station in Whalley.

All pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area has been closed off and everyone is encouraged to take alternate routes. It is unknown how long the closures will last, according to police.

Trending Now

The suspect is now in police custody, police have confirmed, but no more details are available.

Police said there are no injuries at this time.

More to come…

