Shots fired at Surrey police station in Whalley, area closed to public

Surrey Police Service says the area around King George Boulevard and 107 Avenue is closed to the public as officers investigate a report of a shooting.
Police confirmed to Global News that shots were fired on Monday afternoon at a Surrey police station in Whalley.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
All pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area has been closed off and everyone is encouraged to take alternate routes. It is unknown how long the closures will last, according to police.
Trending Now
The suspect is now in police custody, police have confirmed, but no more details are available.
Police said there are no injuries at this time.
More to come…
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison on prostitution charges
- Alberta First Nation residents fight drug, alcohol abuse with push for dry community
- Ontario man convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C.
- Edmonton police comments threaten judge in high-profile manslaughter case: Defence lawyers
Comments