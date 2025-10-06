Menu

Crime

Inmate, 27, dies in custody at Stony Mountain

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File/The Canadian Press
Correctional officials say an inmate has died at Stony Mountain Institution.

Kyle Harper, 27, died in custody on Oct.1, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Monday.

Harper had been serving an indeterminate sentence at Stony Mountain, just north of Winnipeg, since Sept. 18.

CSC is reviewing the circumstances surrounding his death. Police, the coroner’s office, and Harper’s next of kin have all been notified.

