Inmate, 27, dies in custody at Stony Mountain

Correctional officials say an inmate has died at Stony Mountain Institution.
Kyle Harper, 27, died in custody on Oct.1, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Monday.
Harper had been serving an indeterminate sentence at Stony Mountain, just north of Winnipeg, since Sept. 18.
CSC is reviewing the circumstances surrounding his death. Police, the coroner’s office, and Harper’s next of kin have all been notified.
