Crime

Shots fired at Indian restaurant chain locations in Surrey, Maple Ridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 6, 2025 2:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey police investigating shooting at Indian restaurant'
Surrey police investigating shooting at Indian restaurant
Surrey police are investigating a shooting at a South Surrey restaurant early on Monday morning. This is the second Ustaad G76 location in the Lower Mainland that has been targeted by gunfire in the past few weeks.
Surrey police are investigating an early morning shooting at a South Surrey restaurant.

Shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. outside of Ustaad G76 on King George Boulevard, near 156th Street.

Police said no staff were inside at the time but there is damage to the exterior of the building.

Police remain on the scene on Monday morning, collecting evidence and speaking to any witnesses.

This does not appear to be the only Ustaad G76 restaurant to be recently targeted.

Last week, a restaurant under the same name in Maple Ridge, located at 21768 Lougheed Highway, had bullet holes in its front windows.

Click to play video: 'Swift Radio shooting investigation'
Swift Radio shooting investigation
