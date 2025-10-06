Shots fired at Indian restaurant chain locations in Surrey, Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey police are investigating an early morning shooting at a South Surrey restaurant.

Shots were fired around 2:20 a.m. outside of Ustaad G76 on King George Boulevard, near 156th Street.

Police said no staff were inside at the time but there is damage to the exterior of the building.

Police remain on the scene on Monday morning, collecting evidence and speaking to any witnesses.

This does not appear to be the only Ustaad G76 restaurant to be recently targeted.

Last week, a restaurant under the same name in Maple Ridge, located at 21768 Lougheed Highway, had bullet holes in its front windows.