Reports: McDavid signs extension with Oilers

EDMONTON – It appears Connor McDavid will lead the Edmonton Oilers for the foreseeable future.

Multiple media reports said Monday that McDavid, the Oilers’ superstar captain, had reached an extension with the NHL team.

McDavid seemed to confirm the news on the social media platform X, where he posted “Our journey here continues,” with a photo of him and some teammates standing on the ice at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

McDavid was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, and getting him back under contract was the team’s top priority.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP led his team to the Stanley Cup final in 2024 and 2025 before twice losing out to the Florida Panthers.

Viewed as the best player in the game, McDavid is coming off his fifth straight 100-point season despite being limited to just 67 contests because of injury.

The top pick at the 2015 draft has 361 goals and 721 assists for 1,082 points across 712 regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.