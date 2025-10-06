Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with 2 Canadian dates in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Original Rush band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced that they’re planning a reunion tour for the iconic Canadian band in 2026.

It’s the band’s first shows since the R40 tour in 2015 and drummer Neil Peart’s death in 2020.

The tour, called the Fifty Something Tour, will celebrate Rush’s music and legacy as well as Peart’s life, according to the band.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil,” said Lee. “A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f–king miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration.

“So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.”

Lee said that Peart’s place behind the kit will be filled on tour by “incredible” German drummer Anika Nilles.

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist,” Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Peart’s widow and daughter, said in a joint statement.

“As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

Rush will perform multiple shows in seven cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

These special “evening with” shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and Rush will build each night’s set list from a catalogue of 35 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favourites.

Fans will be able to participate in the Rush Artist Presale by signing up by Thursday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

General onsale begins online on Friday, Oct. 17 at noon local time in Canada.

Tour dates

Sun, Jun 7 — Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

Tue, Jun 9 — Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum

Thu, Jun 18 — Mexico City, MX, Palacio de los Deportes

Wed, Jun 24 — Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

Fri, Jun 26 — Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

Thu, Jul 16 — Chicago, IL, United Center

Sat, Jul 18 — Chicago, IL, United Center

Tue, Jul 28 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Thu, Jul 30 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Fri, Aug 7 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Sun, Aug 9 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 17 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Arena