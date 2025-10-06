SIU called in after shots fired in search for suspect in northern Ontario: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a near two-day search for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming District issued an emergency alert for the area of Temagami and Latchford on Friday night due to a person believed to be armed and dangerous in the area.

On Saturday, police confirmed a large-scale search, that included police dogs, was underway for a 34-year-old man in the area as the shelter-in-place order continued.

A news release from the OPP on Sunday said officers had arrested one suspect and lifted the alert at 3:35 p.m. but did not disclose whether the suspect was charged.

In a later news release on Sunday evening, police say a male suspect was found and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with officers.

The OPP says a police dog was also treated for a minor injury, and the Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the matter.

Highway 11 is fully closed between Highway 65 in New Liskeard to Thibault Hill in North Bay, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

A significant police presence will remain in the area of Roosevelt Road as the investigation continues.